BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,256 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.