BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 75,132 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7,513,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of BTI opened at $41.90 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.



