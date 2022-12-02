BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 137,398 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 264.1% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 106,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 99.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $133.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

