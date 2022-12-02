BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1,144.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $101.27 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

