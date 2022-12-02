BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $178.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.31 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.