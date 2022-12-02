BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,900 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.
NYSE CCEP opened at $53.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.
CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
