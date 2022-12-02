BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,900 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.