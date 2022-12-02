BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 49,483 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.57 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

