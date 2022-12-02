BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,978 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

