BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 88,894 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $47,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

