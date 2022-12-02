BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after buying an additional 185,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.08 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

