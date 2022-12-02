BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 54.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.