BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nova were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nova by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 34.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

