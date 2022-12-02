Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.93. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BHG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

