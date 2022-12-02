Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.11%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

