Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 56.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $45.68 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.