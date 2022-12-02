Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.94

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$37.94 and last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 24755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

