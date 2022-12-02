BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $71.47, but opened at $76.05. BRP shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 3,723 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

BRP Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

