Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,708.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

