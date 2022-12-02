Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CAO Jeffrey Laub Sells 2,917 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

