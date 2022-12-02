Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CAO Jeffrey Laub Sells 2,917 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
