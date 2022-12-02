C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $38.05.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
