C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 1,245,369 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 243,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after buying an additional 243,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

