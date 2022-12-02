California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $178,989. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

