Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

