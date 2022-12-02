Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.