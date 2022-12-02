Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

