CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 13,420,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

CarMax Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.