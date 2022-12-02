Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187,528 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.03) to GBX 1,219 ($14.58) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.