Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $234.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $244.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

