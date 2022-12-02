Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,357 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 319,297 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

