Cepton (CPTN) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cepton to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cepton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cepton Competitors 425 2193 2954 45 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

Cepton currently has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 502.36%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Cepton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A $360,000.00 5.75 Cepton Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 24.83

Cepton’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cepton has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton’s competitors have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Cepton Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Summary

Cepton competitors beat Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

