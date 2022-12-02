Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 23,898 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.19 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

