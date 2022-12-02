Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.