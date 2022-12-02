Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,245 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 720.6% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $27.37 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

