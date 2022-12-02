Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 129 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $389.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

