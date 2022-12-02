Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Polaris by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Polaris Announces Dividend

NYSE:PII opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

