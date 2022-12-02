Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

