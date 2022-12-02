Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 307.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

