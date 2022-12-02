Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

