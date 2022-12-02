Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,865 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 294,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,834.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 907,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 860,588 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

