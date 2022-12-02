Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $63.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.