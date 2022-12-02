Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.