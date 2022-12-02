Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,467.73.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,552.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,365.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,211.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

