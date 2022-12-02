Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $525,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

