Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after purchasing an additional 577,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $263.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81.

