Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $674,000 Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

