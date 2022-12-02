Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRSP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

