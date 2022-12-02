Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $87.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

