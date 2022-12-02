Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $46.02 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

