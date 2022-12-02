Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.