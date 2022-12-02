Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.
Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.
