Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 10.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Celanese by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.