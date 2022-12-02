Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,343,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

